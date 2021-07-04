Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said Christian Eriksen remains part of his team after the Danes extended their remarkable run at Euro 2020 to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Baku on Saturday.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in his country’s opening match of the tournament against Finland and needed resuscitation on the field before making a full recovery in hospital.

A shell-shocked Denmark went on to lose 1-0 to Finland when the match resumed shortly afterwards and were then also defeated 2-1 by Belgium.

But 10 goals in three successive wins have carried Hjulmand’s men to Wembley on Wednesday for only their fourth European Championship semi-final.

