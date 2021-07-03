Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand said he is using the philosophy of legendary Dutch player and coach Johan Cruyff to inspire his side to play with freedom after a traumatic start to Euro 2020.

Hjulmand’s men take on the Czech Republic in Baku on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals, three weeks on from seeing star player Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during their opening match against Finland.

Denmark lost that game 1-0 after it restarted and were outgunned 2-1 by Belgian in their second match in Group B despite an excellent performance.

