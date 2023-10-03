A Hockey Association Malta (HAM) ‘Coaching pathway’ programme based on the EuroHockey and International Hockey Federation (FIH) structure was officially launched.

The pathway is set to be a structure that will enable prospective and existing coaches to follow an established training programme which will result in internationally recognised certification. 

The programme involves courses held each year in Malta by Internationally qualified hockey coaching trainers and is designed to reach different levels of achievement. The FIH level structure will be followed. 

The first course was held last weekend and was conducted by Dutch instructor Helen Lejeune who was selected by EuroHockey.  Lejeune is a very experienced FIH Coach Educator and a two-time Olympian.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.