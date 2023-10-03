A Hockey Association Malta (HAM) ‘Coaching pathway’ programme based on the EuroHockey and International Hockey Federation (FIH) structure was officially launched.

The pathway is set to be a structure that will enable prospective and existing coaches to follow an established training programme which will result in internationally recognised certification.

The programme involves courses held each year in Malta by Internationally qualified hockey coaching trainers and is designed to reach different levels of achievement. The FIH level structure will be followed.

The first course was held last weekend and was conducted by Dutch instructor Helen Lejeune who was selected by EuroHockey. Lejeune is a very experienced FIH Coach Educator and a two-time Olympian.

