The Hockey Association Malta issued a statement to congratulate Qormi Daikin Hockey Club on the success achieved in the EuroHockey Challenge III, Men in Kirklareli, Turkey.

The Maltese side achieved promotion to European Challenge II after they beat Hungarian champions Epitok 2-1 in Turkey.

This was Qormi’s second win in the competition after they had beaten Kilppari 2-1 in their opening match. Their only defeat came against Nizip who prevailed 1-0.

“The Hockey Association of Malta would like to congratulate Qormi Daikin Hockey Club on the success achieved in the EuroHockey Challenge III, Men in Kirklareli in Turkey,” the local governing body said in a statement.

