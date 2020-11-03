After the COVID-19 induced abrupt end to season 2019-2020, hockey competitions resumed at the Corradino Hockey Complex albeit under the required protocols and, unfortunately, without the presence of spectators.

Having cancelled last season’s KO Competition, the Hockey Association Council opted not to start the new season with the Super Cup instead the teams moved straight into the Challenge Cup with White Hart and Qormi Daikin setting the ball rolling last week.

