Roy Hodgson stepped down as manager of Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on Monday, just hours before their crucial clash with relegation rivals Everton.

Former England boss Hodgson had been under fire from Palace fans amid the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.

The 76-year-old was taken to hospital for tests on Thursday after falling ill, with a scheduled press conference cancelled ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

More details on SportsDesk.