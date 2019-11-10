Riders forming part of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) Malta Chapter celebrated Halloween in style as they teamed up with the local distributors of Harley-Davidson to throw a party for fans of the brand.

The event, which took place on November 1, saw the Harley-Davidson showroom in Attard remodelled for the spooky occasion. Guests were encouraged to get into the spirit of the event by dressing up in scary outfits, leading to competitions in which their creativity was judged and awarded with a number of prizes.

The party also saw live music by Frank Calleja and the Whiskey Music Project generating an atmosphere of a proper rock party, with a variety of finger foods and drinks also being offered to guests as they danced the evening away.

Harley-Davidson Malta teamed up with a number of sponsors, including iGO, Fapi Motors Ltd, Intercontinental Hotels Malta and Chukkas.

The Harley-Davidson family is a global group of riders who all share the thrill of the ride. Maintaining and investing in a strong sense of community within riders of Harley-Davidson is what makes the American brand unique.

New events are often held by the HOG Malta Chapter, which encourages any enthusiast of the brand to join in the celebrations. Information on the group, as well as events, can be found posted on their Facebook page, which is updated regularly.

For more information, call 2339 2328/9 or visit info@FapiMotors.com. Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts and merchandise are available from Fapi Motors Ltd, which forms part of Famalco Group.