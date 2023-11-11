Hoi Polloi Academy (HPA) and the Creative Hub raised €350 through their Pink Week initiative, which kickstarted with a bake sale at the Creative Hub in Qormi on October 12.

Donations continued streaming in until the sum of €350 was raised and presented to Ruth Guillaumier on behalf of Action For Breast Cancer Foundation Malta on October 27.

The bake sale brought the budding community together. While the community’s mums, dads and staff whipped up delectable treats, the students seized the chance to showcase their passion for crafting a brighter world.

The initiative was, in fact, not just about selling tasty treats.

“We teach empathy, not just jazz hands,” Marco Calleja, director of Hoi Polloi Malta and a seasoned thespian in the local scene, said.

“What better way to comprehend and embody our characters in the script than by stepping into the shoes of others in our daily lives?”

Through social responsibility and active citizenship, the young performers learned that life’s lessons extend far beyond the confines of the classroom.

Hoi Polloi has been at the forefront of promoting social responsibility, well-being and empathy since its inception.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the academy organised several initiatives to help its students cope with the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic.

Activities were masterminded and curated by Erika Quinn with the help and support of Hoi Polloi parents.

The academy also introduced yoga and mindfulness as part of its curriculum, prioritising the mental well-being of its parents, staff and students.

Other initiatives saw HPA’s Musikidz choir performing at an old people’s home last Christmas.

Last year’s school production, HomeBound, was devised by HPA students and dealt with climate change, waste and community.