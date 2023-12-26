Rasmus Hojlund capped Manchester United’s thrilling fightback from two goals down as the Denmark striker netted for the first time in the Premier League to seal a dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were in danger of another damaging defeat when goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Villa in control by half-time at Old Trafford.

United were booed off at the interval but they staged a much-needed revival, sparked by Alejandro Garnacho scoring their first goal in seven hours and twenty minutes.

Garnacho struck again to equalise before Hojlund finally ended his goal drought with eight minutes left.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...