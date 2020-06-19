People caught dumping construction waste and other inert material in the countryside will face harsher penalties including the possibility of losing their vehicles.

Speaking at a press conference in Dingli on Friday on legal amendments being introduced for this aim, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that, upon reflection, these were necessary to continue to safeguard the environment.

In cases where the dumped material amounts to less than a cubic metre of limestone waste or construction matter the penalty is now €1,000.

For limestone amounts that exceed a cubic metre, penalties start at €3,000 and can rise up to €30,000, in proportion to the volume of material found.

For over a cubic metre of construction and excavation waste, which is classed differently to limestone, lawbreakers face a fine starting from €4,000 up to €50,000, and if the dumping contains dangerous materials, such as asbestos, the fine starts from a minimum of €6,000.

A fine of €500 is being imposed on those caught dumping electronic material or white goods.

On top of the new penalties, police will also be given the power to petition the courts to confiscate the vehicle or suspended the license of the person who is caught disposing of waste illegally.

Given that the price of dumping construction material in quarries has been set at €12 per tonne, Farrugia said there is no good reason to pollute the environment and that all had a duty to safeguard the Maltese countryside.