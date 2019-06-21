A man accused of holding up a shop in Paola in April was granted bail on Tuesday, on the condition that he complete a drug rehabilitation programme.

Shamison Stafrace, a 22-year old Cospicua resident, had pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of aggravated theft, holding his victims against their will, slightly injuring one of them with a knife, breaching a suspended sentence and relapsing.

Police had tracked down the suspects using CCTV footage and evidence from the crime scene, zooming in on the young Mr Stafrace after DNA samples from a blue jacket at the site of the robbery matched his.

Mr Stafrace’s lawyers on Monday had told the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, that he would miss a chance at entering a rehabilitation programme if he was denied bail.

The court had put off a decision on the matter until Tuesday, to allow a representative from Sedqa to testify.

Having heard the testimony of this witness, the court upheld the request for bail under express condition of entering rehabilitation and following the programme up to the very end, while closely abiding by all instructions given by his probation officer who was to monitor his enrollment and progress.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €1000, a personal guarantee of €3000, an order to sign the bail book three times a week and to abide by a curfew between 7.30pm and 7.45am, pending commencement of rehabilitation.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.