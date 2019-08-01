Andre Schembri opened his account at his new club Chennaiyin FC as the Indian Super League (ISL) side defeated Ahmedabad’s ARA FC 3-1 in their first pre-season friendly, on Sunday.

New signings Schembri and Nerijus Valskis of Lithuania were on the scoresheet, along with the returning young Indian forward Rahim Ali also netting from close range.

Chennaiyin forged ahead when Schembri was met by a pinpoint Dragos pass, with the former Malta international taking a touch before firing in from an acute angle, his shot taking a slight deflection.

Schembri could make his debut in the league when Chennaiyin open their ISL campaign against Goa on October 23.