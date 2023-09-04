Defending champion Iga Swiatek crashed out of the US Open on Sunday after defeat by Jelena Ostapenko and will lose her number one ranking, while Novak Djokovic marched into the quarter-finals.

Swiatek grabbed the opening set against Ostapenko but the unpredictable Latvian stormed back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and secure her fourth victory in as many meetings with the Polish star.

The mercurial Ostapenko, who had never made it to the last 16 in New York before this week, goes on to face title contender and home favourite Coco Gauff in the last eight after blasting Swiatek out of the tournament.

“She plays well against me, she’s always done that,” said Swiatek.

