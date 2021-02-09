Holders Balzan will be looking to put their erratic league form to one side as they open their FA Trophy defence with a tricky tie against fellow top-flight rivals Mosta on Wednesday at the Hibs Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

After the FA Trophy was scrapped last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot things have changed at Balzan FC since that historic triumph in May 2019 when they beat newly-crowned champions Valletta in a thrilling final that was decided after a penalty shoot-out.

This season, the Reds, under the charge of Mark Miller, have struggled for form and find themselves in the lower part of the standings, facing the prospect of a relegation dog-fight to preserve their top-flight status.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta