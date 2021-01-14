Holders Balzan were drawn to face Mosta as the draws of the third round of the FA Trophy were held on Thursday.

With the FA Trophy having been not held last season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Balzan FC are the last team who have lifted the coveted trophy after winning a thrilling final against Valletta in 2019 on a penalty shoot-out after the match had ended in a 4-4 draw after extra-time.

