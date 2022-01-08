Holders Balzan were handed a comfortable-looking start to their title defence in the FA Trophy when they were drawn to face Pietá Hotspurs as all the top teams from the Premier League were handed a favourable draw on Saturday.

Balzan, who won their first ever FA Trophy in season 2018-19 after defeating Valletta in the final, are still the holders as the knock out competition was not completed in the last two years due to the fact that the past two seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Zammit’s team were handed a favourable start to the campaign as they were paired with Challenge League side Pietà Hotspurs. However, the Reds may find much tougher proposition in the Last 16 should they progress as they could play against Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans.

The Spartans were also handed Challenge League opposition as they will take on Naxxar Lions.

