Holders Chelsea were drawn to face former European champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday.

Manchester City, last season’s finalists, were also handed a tricky draw when they were paired with Atletico Madrid, who ousted Manchester United in the previous round.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool were handed much more straight-forward looking ties as the German champions will be taking on Villarreal, who knocked out Juventus in the previous round, while the English club will be up against Benfica.

UEFA also hosted the draws of the semi-final ties and a repeat of last year’s final between Chelsea and Manchester City could be in prospect if both English teams progress as they will meet up in the first last-four tie.

