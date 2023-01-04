Holders Floriana were handed a tricky draw in the Last 32 of the FA Tropy when they were drawn to face fellow Premier League side Sta Lucia.

Valletta, last year’s finalists, were handed a comfortable start as they picked Żabbar St Patrick while Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara face Gozitan opposition in the form of Għajnsielem and Nadur Youngsters respectively.

Floriana, who lifted the FA Trophy last May after defeating their neighbouring rivals Valletta in a thrilling final, will surely be hopeful they can have another deep run in the cup competition and will fancy their chances of overcoming a Sta Lucia side who are struggling for results in the Premier League this season and are battling relegation.

Should the Greens reach the next round they could potentially face another Premier League side as they face the winner of the tie between Żejtun Corinthians, of the Challenge League, and top-flight side Marsaxlokk.

