Holders France were handed an awkward draw in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, with Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina standing in their way on the road to the finals in Qatar, while England will face Robert Lewandowski and Poland in their group.

Gareth Southgate’s England, semi-finalists in 2018 in Russia, will also take on Hungary and Albania as well as two of international football’s minnows, Andorra and San Marino, in Group I.

France will also face Finland — who recently beat Les Bleus in a friendly in Paris — in Group D, with Kazakhstan completing the group that was drawn in a virtual ceremony at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Didier Deschamps’ side are in a group of just five teams because they will be involved in the finals of the UEFA Nations League in Italy next October.

One of the most significant results of Deschamps’ time as France coach came in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, when his side faced Ukraine in a deciding play-off. They lost 2-0 in the first leg in Kiev before winning 3-0 in the return.

“A qualifying campaign is always a long road where there can be pitfalls,” Deschamps said. “It is better to avoid them.”

As for England, it is the seventh time they have been drawn with Poland in World Cup qualifying.

