EFL Cup holders Liverpool were handed the toughest of fourth-round draws on Thursday with a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Liverpool have struggled domestically this season, needing a penalty shootout to dispose of second-tier Derby County on Wednesday after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

City, who have won four of the last five EFL Cups, were made to work hard for their third-round victory over Chelsea.

City’s only defeat in all competitions this season was against Liverpool, however, with Mohamed Salah’s late strike giving them a 1-0 Premier League win last month.

Click here for full story