Holders Lyon were handed a tie with English WSL leaders Chelsea in the quarter-finals of this season’s Women’s Champions League as the draw for the last eight and the semi-finals was made on Friday.

Chelsea, who topped their group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, will travel to France for the first leg with the tie to be played in late March.

Lyon won the Champions League for a record eighth time last season, defeating Barcelona in the final, but they came second to Arsenal in their group this season, losing 5-1 at home to the Gunners.

