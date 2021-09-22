Manchester City started their bid to lift a fifth successive League Cup with a 6-1 rout of Wycombe, while Japan forward Takumi Minamino inspired Liverpool’s 3-0 victory at Norwich on Tuesday.

Everton and Watford were the major Premier League casualties in the third round, losing to QPR and Stoke respectively.

City will move past Liverpool onto a record nine League Cup triumphs if they take the trophy this term.

The holders made the perfect start to that mission as Pep Guardiola was rewarded for fielding a strong attack featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad Stadium

