Holders Spain secured a place in the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championship with an extra time winner against Croatia on Monday, as a strong France side went out to an injury-time goal against the Netherlands.

Javier Puado of Espanyol came off the bench and looked to have won it for Spain when he scored midway through the second half in Maribor, Slovenia, but a last-gasp penalty by Dinamo Zagreb’s Luka Ivanusec forced extra time.

Puado got the winner in the 110th minute when he rounded the goalkeeper and fired into the roof of the net after a long ball forward by Marc Cucurella.

