Captain Lindsey Horan scored a second-half equaliser as holders the United States came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday in a rematch of the 2019 final.

Midfielder Jill Roord fired home a first-half opener to threaten a momentous result in the Group E clash in Wellington in front of a crowd of 27,312.

But Horan responded just after the hour as the Americans maintained their proud unbeaten record at the World Cup stretching back to the 2011 final, when they were beaten on penalties by Japan.

The stalemate leaves the two teams locked on four points and neither is yet assured of a berth in the knockout phase heading into their final group games on Tuesday, when the US face Portugal and the Dutch play Vietnam.

