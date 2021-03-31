Freedom of expression in Malta is supposedly safeguarded. But the reality is much bleaker, with this right being constantly and consistently eroded. PEN Malta will, once formed, be the ideal organisation to bring about a change in the scenario.

Much must be done and the obstacles are many but there is, even thanks to the setting up of PEN Malta, a flicker of hope.

PEN Malta has held two official public meetings. This will group all writers, artists and activists based in, or connected to, Malta to defend the right to speak up without fear.

An immediate disclaimer: I am one of the nine people behind PEN Malta. The aim is to get it going this year: to ensure we are a voice for proper freedom of expression, for equality in all spheres, especially gender, and to fight for the marginalised, the minorities and the stateless.

I am, however, writing this not on behalf of PEN Malta but as an individual hoping that such a grouping can contribute towards a better vision for this country.

Many in Malta – and even abroad – pay lip service to freedom of expression. While spouting their belief in the right of expression they suppress it directly or surreptitiously in others. Our situation, as seen and examined by international norms and organisations which evaluate freedom of expression, is dire indeed.

Many in Malta – and even abroad – pay lip service to freedom of expression - Victor Aquilina

In the last eight years Malta’s standing in the World Press Freedom Index has dramatically gone down 36 places. Seen, evaluated and objectively examined by outsiders, we fail.

It is worse than we have failed: we are failing. We are in constant descent. In 2013, we were placed at number 45 in the country index. In 2020, we had the pride of occupying position 81.

Defenders of the status quo in Malta will, no doubt, shout out the usual mantra: that foreigners, hijacked and abetted by some mysterious local band of traitors, are jealous of Malta, hate Malta and purposely push down our ranking in all freedom evaluations.

This method, of obfuscating foreign and reliable sources of evaluators, is spouted by various government-backed media houses and others.

Which beggars the question of how reliable and truly unfettered some of our media houses, and journalists, are. By kowtowing to government and the party in power, these international reports – which include shockingly serious considerations regarding our freedom to express ourselves – are hardly ever debated or digested on a national level.

The media followed by the huge majority of the population bury these reports deep within their news or totally disregard them.

Action, drastic action, needs to be taken. It is almost too late to inch back lost ground in our true basic freedoms but the setting up of PEN in Malta is already a good starting point.

There are various sections under which one can become a member of PEN. Among these are journalism and fiction writing. Can ‘journalists’ from the world of political party media and national broadcasting be classified as such or, if they are eligible to join, should they enrol under fiction? Or create a new section: distorters of truth?

What is journalism if not a strict adherence to fact and nothing but fact? This hardly means that in opinion pieces we are not allowed to express personal beliefs: as long as these do not distort the facts or cover up truths.

News must never be an instrument of brainwashing, muddying reality or glorifying anyone.

The search for truth is what makes journalism. The rest is hogwash, propaganda or laughable fiction.

This is one of the main problems we face in our country and why the slide in our freedom, especially in our freedom to express ourselves fully and unreservedly, is happening at such an accelerated pace.

PEN Malta will not magically change this situation. It is still early days and we, as promoters of this initiative, are now just making every effort to start operating.

To be part of PEN International will mean subscribing to its driving principles: believing in, and fighting for, unhampered transmission of thought.

If journalists are stymied, imprisoned, censored or, as happened in Malta four years ago, even murdered, these same writers need to stand together and fight for their right to work in an atmosphere which helps rather than hinders them.

Together with other operatives from the world of words we hope to make a difference, to fight state intervention and to stop self-censorship.

Fighting the scourge of omertà in Malta is not an easy task. It is all a dream for now. But the power of several of us, like-minded and determined, can start making a difference. And the dream will then sprout its own living reality.

vc@victorcalleja.com

Victor Calleja, former publisher.