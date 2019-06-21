Under our system of parliamentary democracy, the Prime Minister selects a cabinet from the ranks of his fellow parliamentarians. It is responsible for formulating government policy. His government’s policy is then put before the House of Representatives, where it is debated and voted on.

The central function of Parliament is thus to scrutinise, debate and approve laws. It is not to govern the country, but to provide the personnel – the Members of Parliament drawn from all the parties – who do so. And then, most importantly, hold the government to account for their actions.

As an essential tool in the process of accountability, the introduction of parliamentary select committees in the last 20 years has been a positive constitutional development for better scrutinising the government. Despite the lack of funding, manpower resources and dearth of research facilities allocated to select committees, the constitutional move was a welcome step.

Regrettably, select committees’ remit as fearless interrogators of government business has been grievously undermined by an arrogant initiative that has served to make them virtually irrelevant: the government’s unconscionable appointment of backbench MPs either as parliamentary assistants or heading other public administration entities, thus diluting the separation of responsibilities between the legislature and the executive – an issue about which the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has written a damning report.

To compound the impression of a House of Representatives in which Parliament has become little more than a rubber-stamp for government policy, a disquieting report has been highlighted by the Democratic Party showing that parliamentary select committees have been inactive for months at a time.

The Health Committee and Petitions Committee have not met for 10 months, resulting in none of the petitions presented to Parliament being processed. The Environment Committee has failed to meet to discuss important issues, such as rural policy or the public domains act. The powerful, but flawed, Public Accounts Committee has failed to respond to a request to examine the Smart City contracts.

As PD has stressed: “Parliamentary standing committees provide a democratic opportunity for detailed investigation and discussion before the findings and outcomes of a particular subject are addressed to the plenary. Their smooth running and effectiveness contribute to good governance.”

It is one of the functions of the Speaker to ensure that select committees operate effectively. He should as soon as possible on return from the summer recess summon the chairmen of all the select committees and remind them of their duty to meet regularly and perform their roles diligently.

But the inefficiency of select committees is merely a symptom of wider problems. The way the House of Representatives functions has long been an insult to the notion of representative democracy. It now stands unacceptably distant from the democratic ideal it is meant to uphold when it comes to the separation of powers under the Constitution and holding the government to account. The executive control enjoyed by the Prime Minister has become oppressive, allowing government policy to be bulldozed through and minority voices to remain unheard.

As the Venice Commission highlighted so starkly, the current inability to apply appropriate checks to the power of the executive is a gaping hole at the heart of Malta’s parliamentary democracy. It is six years since Labour promised to hold a Constitutional Convention on the issue. President Vella’s secretive Steering Committee “to produce a road-map for constitutional reform” should no longer remain silent.