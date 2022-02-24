Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and former champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday it would be wrong for the Russian Grand Prix to go ahead in September, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens of people in the early hours, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Four-time champion Vettel said he had been shocked to wake up to the news and the Aston Martin driver is adamant he will not compete in the September 25 race in Sochi.

