A hold-up took place at a prominent jewellery shop in Sliema on Saturday evening.

Witnesses said two men wearing balaclavas charged into Sterling Jewellers on the busy Tower Road around 6.45pm and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.

It is still not known if the thieves managed to steal anything.

One of the shop assistants appeared shaken as police arrived within minutes of the incident to try to obtain information.

Nobody was injured. Police were not in a position to give any details yet.

More details to follow

Police were on site within minutes.