A masked man escaped with cash after a hold-up at a St Paul's Bay gaming outlet on Monday morning, the police said.

The case happened at 11.15am in Triq il-Qroll.

The man, brandishing a knife, allegedly demanded the cash from an Italian woman who worked at the outlet and then dashed out. No one was hurt.

The amount of stolen cash was not disclosed.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is holding an inquiry.