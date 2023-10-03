Adding All-Star guard Jrue Holiday and Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis has given the revamped Boston Celtics new belief they can contend for their first NBA crown since 2008.

The Celtics have lost in the Eastern Conference finals in four of the past seven seasons as well as being defeated by Golden State in the 2021 NBA Finals.

But two major off-season deals have changed the lineup around core stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to provide new confidence in another title run, the latest move coming for Holiday on Sunday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...