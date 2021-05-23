As summer approaches and countries gradually ease travel restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, many are itching to leave the island for a long-awaited holiday.



But this can get complicated as different countries have different restrictions and entry requirement – depending on which country you are travelling from.

Airlines are gradually increasing their routes for this summer, and you can expect more destination options to become available if countries begin lifting pandemic restrictions. All routes will be displayed on Malta International Airport's departure schedule.



In the meantime, we’ve listed a few options here, with a focus on three- or four-day trips spanning weekends.

Just keep in mind that matters evolve fast, and that you will also need to factor in whatever restrictions your destination country is implementing during your visit.



The travel restrictions included for each country are valid for EU citizens as of May 21.

Austria

The Vienna state opera house. Photo: Shutterstock

You can visit the vibrant European city of Vienna, home to the famous Danube River, and renowned as the land of music and dance, for as little as €16.99 one way (Ryanair). Flights to Vienna operate daily from Malta and you can choose between Air Malta, Ryanair or Wizz Air.

COVID requirements: All travellers need to obtain pre-travel clearance before travelling to Austria and show either a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination/past infection upon entry.

People who have not yet received their second vaccine dose can still be classified as vaccinated, provided at least 22 days and no more than three months have passed since that first jab. More information online.

Cyprus

A cobbled street in the village of Pano Lefkara, less than an hour away from Larnaca. Photo: Shutterstock

New to the list of direct flights from Malta, Cyprus has a lot to offer in an easily navigable package. You will soon be able to fly there directly, landing in Larnaca, via Cyprus Airways. Flights are on the pricy side at the time of writing, costing about €200 for a return deal.

COVID requirements: As Malta currently falls under the Amber Category you will be required to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure and provide proof of a negative result. More information<

France

An aerial view of the Garonne river and Toulouse. Photo: Shutterstock

A holiday in France is also a possibility. A three-day break in Toulouse (June 17-20, Malta Air) cost €60 in flight tickets at the time of writing, for instance. Flying to Paris is a bit costlier, though, with a three-day trip there (June 17-20, Air Malta) costing €179 return at the time of writing.

If those two cities don’t scratch your Gallic itch, just sit tight and hold off for a few weeks: flights to Bordeaux and Lyon are due to resume soon.



COVID requirements: France is strongly discouraging overseas travellers from entering the country but travel is still possible. Anyone entering the country must provide a negative swab test taken less than 72 hours from their departure time and sign a declaration agreeing to being tested upon arrival.

Germany

Lake Konstanz, around three hours away from Munich. Photo: Shutterstock

Germany is also a well-served destination, if you’d rather avoid the Mediterranean heat.

Air Malta restarts its Munich flights as of June, and flying to the Bavarian city for a weekend cost around €143 (June 18-21) at the time of writing.



Trips to Frankfurt are possible, though finding a return flight can be tricky: the best we could do at the time of writing was a three-day trip (June 19-21, Lufthansa) for €154.

Malta International Airport’s updated flight schedule also suggests you’ll be ablew to opt for a holiday in Berlin, Cologne or Hamburg soon.

COVID requirements: Germany has downgraded its classification of Malta and now categorises the country as low-risk. You will still have to present a negative swab test result to be allowed into the country.

Greece

Knossos Palace in Crete: you will soon be able to fly direct to the Greek island. Photo: Shutterstock

Another favourite amongst Maltese holidaymakers, thanks to its combination of beaches, clear waters blended with art and culture, Greece is one of the most affordable options this summer.

You can get a return ticket to Athens for just €36 (June 12-15, Ryanair), with the Greek islands just a short boat ride away. If you’re keen on avoiding cities altogether, you’ll be glad to hear that direct flights to Crete also expected to resume soon.



COVID requirements: Travelers arriving in Greece are required to have a negative PCR certificate taken no later than 72 hours before arrival. A negative test is not required if you proof that you are vaccinated or that you recovered from COVID in the past 9 months. More information.

Italy

Castel Sant Angelo: one of Rome's countless historic treasures. Photo: Shutterstock

Rome is always high on local travellers’ list of holiday destinations, and the Italian capital remains an option for tourists undaunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A four-day break in the capital can be had for €90 in flight tickets (June 18-22, Air Malta) or cheaper if you fly mid-week.

Flights to other Italian cities were among the biggest bargains on offer at the time of writing: flying to Trieste would set you back just €33, round-trip, with return flights to Venice (€23, June 18-23, Ryanair), Catania (€29, June 11-14, Ryanair), Milan (€89, June 18-21, Air Malta) all competitively priced.

For trips to Sicily, the catamaran ferry is also an option: a return trip by boat will cost you just €57 (June 18-21, Virtu Ferries) if you leave your car at home.

More options are on the Italian horizon, too: expect direct flights to Brindisi, Naples, Cagliari, Palermo and Trapani to be available soon.

COVID requirements: Italy has relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions as of this week and travellers entering the country must no longer spend five days in mandatory quarantine. Instead, a negative swab test taken within 48 hours of your arrival time will suffice. More information.

Spain

Park Guell in Barcelona: the Gaudi-designed attraction is a park unlike any other. Photo: Shutterstock

Trips in June to Spain’s twin jewels Madrid and Barcelona are among the cheapest on offer at the moment. Flight tickets for a weekend trip to Madrid (June 18-21, Ryanair) could be had for as little as €39 at the time of writing, with plenty of flight date options available for those looking for a weekend getaway.



Flying to Barcelona is also looking affordable at the moment, though a dearth of return flights mean options are somewhat more limited. The best we could find at the time of writing was a €64 round-trip fare with Vueling, though you’ll have to settle for just two nights in the city (June 12-14).



Seville and Valencia are also options, but with flights operating there just once a week (Ryanair), you will need to plan for more than a weekend break.

COVID requirements: Anyone travelling from Malta must present a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours of their arrival in Spain. Children under 6 are exempt from this requirement. Travellers must also fill in an online form before travelling. The form is linked to a QR code that travellers will have to scan at airport health control after landing.

Turkey

Colourful Turkish lamps on sale at Istanbul's Grand Bazaar. Photo: Shutterstock

If you're keen on a clean break, then the sights and sounds of Istanbul - from the architectural splendour of the Blue Mosque to its labyrinthine Grand Bazaar - might be just the ticket.

You can fly direct to the Turkish capital throughout June, with return flights setting you back a minimum of €233 (June 7-10, Turkish Airlines).

COVID requirements: You'll need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of your departure time to be allowed into the country.

UK

Peak District National Park in the UK: an hour's drive away from Manchester. Photo: Shutterstock

Malta’s largest tourist market is, perhaps unsurprisingly, also one of its best-connected in terms of air routes. You can fly to London, Birmingham or Manchester relatively cheaply, with direct flights to those three major cities are available for as little as €25 one-way throughout June at the time of writing.

COVID requirements: Holidaying in the country is currently out of the question, unless you’re willing to spend 10 days in quarantine before venturing out of your hotel: Malta remains on the country’s amber list of countries, to the dismay of the local tourism sector. More information.

Rest of Europe

You could head to Dutch capital Amsterdam for a weekend for €212 (June 24-27, Air Malta) and Belgian capital Brussels continues to be well-served by Malta-linked airlines. A weekend break there could be had for €97 in flight tickets (June 18-21, Malta Air) at the time of writing.

Looking further east, flights to and from Czech capital Prague (June 19-23, Air Malta) cost €156 while a five-day trip to Polish capital Warsaw (June 17-22, Wizz Air) cost €149 in tickets.

A summer break in Zurich is also an option (June 17-10, €136 with Air Malta) as is a trip to Portugal: Air Malta’s revived Lisbon route means you can fly to and from the Portuguese capital for €168 (June 17-20) next month.

COVID restrictions: The Netherlands has classified Malta as a safe country, meaning travellers heading there are free to enter with no checks or restrictions whatsoever.

Belgium, Switzerland and Portugal all require a negative PCR test result taken up to 72 hours before your boarding time.

Poland also requires a negative PCR test result, though it will only accept tests up to 48 hours old , while Czechia requires a negative PCR test from up to 72 hours prior to arrival, or a negative antigen test taken up to 24 hours before.

Returning home

Remember that preparing to travel abroad is only half the job: you will also have to make preparations for when you return home.

At present, no countries are on Malta’s Green List, which exempts passengers from presenting a negative swab test upon arrival.

All EU member states – and every country listed in this article – are currently on Malta’s Amber List. That means you will have to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate before boarding flights to Malta. The swab test should be carried out within the previous 72 hours.