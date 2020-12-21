Cabinet has approved a legislative amendment whereby holidays falling on the weekend will start being added to employees' annual vacation entitlement.

The National Holidays and Other Public Holidays Act amendment will reverse a budget measure implemented in 2005.

In recent years, the government added three additional days of leave as compensation for public holidays that fall on weekends.

The new amendment, moved by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela, needs to be approved by parliament.

Once it is given the green light in 2021, every public holiday that falls on a Saturday or a Sunday will be added to workers' annual entitlement.