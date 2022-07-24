The need for a more holistic approach to mental health was discussed earlier this month during the first annual conference organised by the Department of Mental Health at the University of Malta.

The conference, entitled ‘Towards Humane and Holistic Mental Healthcare’, was sponsored by HILA (Home to Independence and Limitless Abilities), the specialised care arm of the Caremalta Group.

Through HILA, people are empowered through choice and developing individual abilities towards an inclusive and fulfilling life, with the main aim being for people with disability to reach their full potential.

CareMalta Group CEO James Sciriha attended the conference, which was held at Learning Works in Qormi.

Focusing on de-institutionalisation, milestones and challenges, HILA Homes CEO Janet Silvio explained how HILA focused on three models of care, which step away from the clinical model and are more focused on the social model of care.

“We made our models happen through transformational leadership, practising intelligent kindness and connectivity, emphasising kinship and the feel of an extended family, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach with shared intentions – by looking at the person first and foremost and having a purpose,” Silvio said.

She said the challenges faced revolved mainly around empathy, the complexity of the workforce, the client’s history and the fear of change, among other issues.

“Since its inception, HILA has always followed Article 19 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which emphasises choice and inclusion, principles applied at Casa Apap Bologna and Casal Nuovo and which are very close to those referred to in the mental health strategy.”

HILA has already collaborated in other initiatives organised by the Department of Mental Health, and through Casal Nuovo, it is also offering placements to mental health nurses currently studying at the University.

For more information, visit hila.com.mt.