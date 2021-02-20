Football BOV Premier League

SLIEMA WANDERERS 2

Holla 24, 84

BIRKIRKARA 2

Montebello 31

Caio 53

SLIEMA WANDERERS

J. Galea-6, M. Sansone-5 (73 G. Agius), A. Satariano-5, K. Shaw-6.5, A. Milesi-6, J. Cisotti-6.5, Denilson-5 (73 E. Agius), D. Holla-7.5, R. Kisil-6 (46 R. Kakinuma-6), M. Beerman-6 (84 J. Barbosa), D. Vukovic-6.

BIRKIRKARA

A. Guarnone-6, L. Montebello-7, P. Mbong-6.5 (75 C. Bonanni), R. Briffa-6, K. Zammit-7, R. Altidor-6, F. Falcone-6 (84 G. Farrugia), F. Verde-6, C. Attard-6.5, Caio-7 (57 Y. Yankam-6), O. Carniello.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Carniello, Holla, Milesi Falcone.

Red card: Carniello (B) 77.

BOV Player of the match Danny Holla (Sliema Wanderers).

Birkirkara and Sliema Wanderers gave life to a thrilling encounter but had to settle for a point after sharing four goals.

Dubbed as a direct clash in the race for a top-four placing in the BOV Premier League this season, the match swayed towards either side with the Wanderers holding the edge for much of the first half and took the lead through Danny Holla.

But the Stripes gradually came more into the picture and managed to turn the match around iside the first hour of the match and looked firmly in control.

However, Birkirkara’s hopes of victory were dealt a mortal blow when Oscar Carniello was dismissed for a second yellow card. In fact, Sliema made the most of their numerical advantage to snatch a point through the impressive Holla.

