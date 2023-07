Hollywood's actors' union on Thursday announced a strike against movie and television studios after talks over pay and other working conditions collapsed.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which represents some 160,000 performers, will walk out from midnight Thursday (0700 GMT Friday), said chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

"SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers," he said.