The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be a who's who of Hollywood A-listers and veteran filmmakers this May, and feature a record six women filmmakers in competition, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City will alone bring a cavalcade of stars to the red carpet, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson.

It is competing among 19 films for the top prize Palme d'Or when the festival returns to the Cote d'Azur from May 16 to 27.

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will be present for a romance by director Todd Haynes, May/December, while veteran filmmakers such as Ken Loach and Wim Wenders are also competing.

The festival had already bagged some glitzy Hollywood premieres, including the new Indiana Jones and Martin Scorsese movies, as well as the comeback film from Johnny Depp.

Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, currently has an out-of-competition slot, but may end up in the contest, festival director Thierry Fremaux said, without giving a clear explanation.

Also playing out of competition is a documentary about wartime Amsterdam, Occupied City, by celebrated British director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), which Fremaux described as “a very radical film of several hours”.

This year will see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with Harrison Ford as guest of honour for his fifth and final appearance as the iconic adventuring archaeologist, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas.

Meanwhile arthouse fans are particularly excited for the return of British director Jonathan Glazer with a Holocaust-set romance The Zone of Interest based on a novel by Martin Amis.

The competition also includes past Palme winners Nanni Moretti and Nuri Bilge Ceylan, as well as celebrated auteurs such as South Korea's Hirokazu Kore-eda and Finland's Aki Kaurismaki.

Here is a list of the 19 films competing for the top prize Palme d'Or, as well as a selection of other movies premiering out of competition.

In competition

Asteroid City by Wes Anderson

The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

May/December by Todd Haynes

Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Old Oak by Ken Loach

Perfect Days by Wim Wenders

About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki

Il sol dell'avvenire by Nanni Moretti

Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania

Club Zero by Jessica Hausner

Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet

La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher

Shanghai Youth by Wang Bing

Banel et Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Firebrand by Karim Ainouz

Rapito by Marco Bellocchio

The Pot au Feu by Tran Anh Hung

Last Summer by Catherine Breillat

Out of competition

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by James Mangold

Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese

Occupied City by Steve McQueen

The Idol by Sam Levinson

Cobweb by Kim Jee-woon

Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap

Kubi by Takeshi Kitano

Anselm by Wim Wenders