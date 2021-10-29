The Hollywood stars who own non-league Wrexham said Thursday their dream was to take the club into England’s elite Premier League.

Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, bought the club in February, saying they wanted to turn Wrexham into a “global force”.

The club from the market town and former mining hub in northeast Wales still have some way to go to reach that ambition, given the third oldest professional football team in the world — Wrexham were formed in 1864 – currently play in the fifth tier of English football.

But having seen Wrexham lose 3-2 at Maidenhead on Tuesday, the co-owners are looking forward to watching their first home match at the Racecourse, against Torquay on Saturday.

