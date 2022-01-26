One reason to recall the Holocaust is to guard against the possible use of current means of communication for hate speech, racial discrimination, or theories of racial superiority, President George Vella said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a commemoration at San Anton Palace, the President said another equally important reason to recall that tragedy was encapsulated in the phrase ‘Never Again’. “The question arises as to whether we make this statement an assertion of fact, or simply wishful thinking,” said President Vella.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said the holocaust was a tragic lesson which mankind needed to learn - a lesson against hate and discrimination.

During the commemoration, Daniel Pariente conveyed a message on behalf of the Jewish community in Malta and Rabbi Chabad recited prayer in honour and memory of the victims of the Holocaust.