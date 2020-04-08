The parish church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary of Xagħra annually celebrates Palm Sunday in a special way. Archpriest Carmelo Refalo carries the crucifix in procession, accompanied by parishioners, including children holding olive branches and palm fronds. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the procession had to be cancelled, but instead the crucifix was placed in front of the main door of the parish church for the daily adoration of parishioners. Flowers and candles have been placed next to the cross.
