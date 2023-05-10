Dennis Mizzi from the Department of Middle Eastern and Asian Languages and Cultures, University of Malta; has delivered a lecture on the archaeology of Qumran and the Dead Sea Scrolls and on the Huqoq excavation project at the Curia in Victoria.

Mizzi has carried out an in-depth study on the archaeology of Qumran and is also directly involved in the excavations of the 4th, 5th and 6th century synagogues at Huqoq.

Participants, including Bishop Anton Teuma, were briefed on the work currently being carried out at Huqoq, where they could admire the magnificent mosaics uncovered there and interpretations given by various scholars.