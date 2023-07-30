The Maltese Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem embarked on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land between July 15 and 22.

The significance of this journey was further enhanced by an event that occurred just before their departure: the Order was blessed to witness the nomination of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa as a cardinal.

During the pilgrimage, the Order’s Lieutenant, Roberto Buontempo, had the honour of presenting the cardinal-elect with his first cardinal’s zucchetto at the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. This gesture of respect and reverence symbolised the unity and connection between the Holy See and the Maltese Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

Leading the pilgrims was P. Kt. Comm. Anthony Chircop OFM, Minister Provincial and Commissary of the Holy Land. The organisation and coordination of the pilgrimage were handled by Rev. Can. Knight Robin Camilleri and his dedicated team. Their efforts ensured that every member and their families could focus on the spiritual aspects of the journey.

As the pilgrimage unfolded, the participants had the privilege of visiting some of the most revered sites in Christendom.