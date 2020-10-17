Holy priest Mikiel Attard (1933-2004) of Nadur, who died 16 years ago, is still being remembered by several people who regularly flock to his burial place at Nadur cemetery seeking his intercession.

Dun Mikiel is being permanently commemorated at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary which he fully endorsed and promoted throughout his lifetime.

Through the initiative of Fr Gerald Buhagiar, the sanctuary’s rector, a painting of Dun Mikiel by Manuel Farrugia has been placed on display inside the chapel of the Immaculate Conception together with his violet chasuble, the same sacred vestment that was worn by Bishop Nikol Cauchi during Dun Mikiel’s funeral. This initiative would enable the faithful to get to know this holy man better and thus help to promote the cause of his beatification.

In August 2012, Bishop Mario Grech published the Edict formally launching the diocesan process for Dun Mikiel’s beatification.

Every third Wednesday of the month, a prayer meeting on the spirituality of Dun Mikiel is held at Nadur parish church. It is led by the vicar Fr Ruben Micallef.

The next meeting, on Wednesday, October 21, will be led by Fr Joseph Camilleri, his companion for many years. Fr Camilleri is currently a missionary in Guatemala.

Devotees of Dun Mikiel are urged to attend. The one-hour meeting includes mediation, singing and prayer. It starts at 6pm.