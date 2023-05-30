The Church in Gozo is this year concentrating on Bible reading and has dedicated its pastoral plan to the Word of God. Copies of St Matthew’s Gospel have been distributed in Gozitan homes while priests have visited clubs and bars during an evangelisation initiative. Gozo bishop Anton Teuma has also met with categories of professionals and workers.

‘Shema – an Enlightened Night through the Word’ held in Victoria’s streets on Saturday evening featured various activities, including singing and music, an interactive theatre, exhibitions by artists, prayers, a discussion of current Bible themes and a concert by the Animae Gospel choir. Gozo Bishop Teuma opened an exhibition at the bishop curia’s underground premises, where original manuscripts of Holy Scripture and translations by Pietru Pawl Saydon and the Maltese Biblical Society are exhibited.

Of particular importance is a small bible in English with a silver cover and the coat of arms of Prince Charles launched on the occasion of the wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981. The bible was donated to the Gozo Cathedral museum by Fr Anthony Mercieca. Other items include a book of Psalms for Holy Week having a madre perla cover, an Italian work of art belonging to the 18th century and a Roman Missal used for the episcopal consecration of Mario Grech on January 25, 2006.

The exhibition is open until May 31, between 9am and 1pm.