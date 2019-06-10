Today’s readings: Proverbs 8, 22-31; Romans 5, 1-5; John 16, 12-15.

Our teaching about God as Trinity was formulated in the Council of Nicea in the 4th century in a conceptual language very distant from ours today. Those concepts sound miles apart from our daily anxieties and despair, joys and hopes, as well as from the questions of those who sincerely seek God in their lives.

Raimon Pannikar, a renowned author and proponent of interfaith dialogue, in The Rhythm of Being, which is considered a masterpiece in the philosophical field, deals with the relationship underlying the divine, the human and the cosmic. We cannot imagine a static world with God as almost an onlooker, watching things happening and letting them go their course.

God is at the heart of the physical world as we experience it. He is also at the heart of our ongoing search for meaning. Many great spiritual writers throughout the history of Christianity and in other great religious traditions have always claimed that the best way to know God is to know oneself. Speaking of God makes us enter into different levels of our very personal existence, binding together as one whole the way we experience our existence, the cosmos of which we form part, and God Himself.

The issue about God, His existence and His being can only develop hand in hand with the human passion and search for meaning. In our humanness, we are, after all, not meant to ‘know’ God but to encounter Him, which are two radically different things. In his Confessions, Augustine, the Christian icon of the seekers of wisdom and God, eventually ended his search with the iconic expression: “Late have I loved you, beauty so ancient and so new, late have I loved you” (X, 27).

In our search for God and meaning, the mind and heart are equal partners. God cannot be the end result of our mind’s search or of our theological or philosophical reasoning, because then He would be a creation of our own. God can only be found and encountered in love.

The understanding of God as a being in Himself, as someone distant governing the world from above, has been more dangerous for religion than all the ideas of atheistic scientists.

Very often nowadays many speak of the eclipse of God, as if it is God, not Adam and Eve, who was expelled from the Garden of Eden. We continue to seek an external culprit for this and blame secularism. But this can be a false diagnosis. Today’s celebration of God as Trinity can be the right occasion to acknowledge that after all and to a large extent, the reason for the current crisis may lie within the Church itself, in the way we ourselves speak of God.

The God of the old schools of theology, forged out of Greek philosophy, no longer speaks to the world of modern science. That explains why in this day and age we risk remaining disconnected in our talk about God as long as we continue to imagine a God who seems indifferent to people’s wounds and to the world’s suffering. In this case, people are bound to live as if that God did not exist.

There is so much that was once attributed to God and is now largely explained by science. No wonder that a long list of thinkers ensued claiming the death of God. Yet, if we want to be honest, what strictly speaking is being put to question in our culture is not God per se, but the system of thought we have created and which we called God. If in previous times, we believed that everything made sense because God was creator, now the burden to make sense of the world is placed on each and every person.

As humans, we became more and more self-determining, gaining mastery over all that exists. We have also created new gods to fill the need for worship. Encountering God in the concreteness of everyday life and acknowledging Him as loving creator, does not negatively impinge on what science teaches us. Neither does it in any way demean our intelligence. It can, though, give fire to our lives and open our hearts to an encounter that can really be transformative.