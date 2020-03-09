Holy water is being removed from church fonts on the advice of the health authorities because of coronavirus (Covid-19), the curia in Malta and Gozo have announced.

The fonts are seen as posing a risk because people dip their fingers in them.

Parish priests were advised to remove the water from church fonts in circulars issued on Monday.

Parish priests had previously also been advised to only give holy communion on the hand and to ensure that the celebrant disinfects his hand beforehand.

The Church authorities in Malta and Gozo also called for prayers for the victims of coronavirus and those taking care of them. Priests were told to organise special prayers for the spread of the virus to stop.