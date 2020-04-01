Religious ceremonies held during Holy Week this year will all be broadcast on TV and online, the Church has said.

Celebrations on Maudy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday will also be available to watch on Times of Malta.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will continue to celebrate Mass every day in April, with celebrations aired on TVM2, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.

The archbishop will celebrate daily mass from Monday to Friday at 5.30pm from the chapel of Our Lady of Manresa at the Curia. Mass will be followed by a rosary recital.



He will also celebrate mass at 9.30am on Sundays from the church of St Francis in Ħamrun.

Public Holy Week celebrations were cancelled earlier this month due to public health considerations resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Holy Week celebrations

Celebrations begin this coming Sunday, April 5, which marks Palm Sunday.

Sunday April 5: Mass at 9.30am followed by blessing of olives and palms and the Passion of Our Lord.

Monday April 6: Mass at 5.30pm followed by the rosary

Tuesday April 7: Mass at 5.30pm followed by the rosary

Thursday April 9: Archbishop Scicluna leads the Office of Readings and Lauds at 9.30am and a mass for the Lord's supper and Adoration of the Altar of Reposition at 5.30pm. At 8.30pm, the archbishop leads a moment of prayer and reflection.

Friday April 10: Archbishop leads the Office of Readings and Lauds at 9.30am. At 3pm, the archbishop leads a liturgical action of the passion and death of Our Lord and the Via Crucis at 6.30pm.

Saturday April 11: Archbishop leads the Office of Readings and Lauds at 9.30am. At 8.30pm, the archbishop leads an Easter Vigil liturgy.

Sunday April 12: Archbishop leads Easter Sunday mass at 9.30am.