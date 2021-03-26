The Easter Triduum in Fontana will be celebrated behind closed doors and will be broadcast on the parish community radio and Facebook page.

The Mass commemorating the Last Supper will be celebrated on Thursday at 6.30pm. The liturgy commemorating the Passion and Death of Our Lord will be celebrated on Friday at 3pm, while the solemn Easter Vigil will be celebrated on Saturday at 8pm. All celebrations will be led by Fontana parish priest, Canon Simon Mario Cachia.

On Easter Sunday, Masses will be celebrated at 10.30am and at 4.30pm. Parishoners are invited to follow the celebrations on the parish community radio Radju Sacro Cuor 105.2FM and on the parish’s Facebook page Fontana Parish. For more information visit the parish’s website www.qalbtagesu.com.