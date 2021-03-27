Holy Week celebrations, led by Bishop Anton Teuma at the Gozo Cathedral, can be followed from home. Mgr Teuma will celebrate the liturgy of Palm Sunday, the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, tomorrow at 10am.

The consecration and blessing of the Holy Oils together with all the priests of Gozo on Maundy Thursday has been cancelled due to the current restrictions. However, Mgr Teuma will preside over the commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus, the institution of the Holy Eucharist, as well as of the Christian priesthood, at 7pm, followed by the transportation of the Blessed Sacrament to the Altar of Repose. The cathedral doors will be open between 8pm and 11pm, and again between 8am and noon on Friday for individual adoration and visits in silence.

On Good Friday, the ceremony of the Adoration of the Cross will start at 3.30pm. Mgr Teuma will lead the Via Crucis from the cathedral at 7.30pm.

The Easter vigil will start at 8pm. On Easter Sunday, Mgr Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass at 6pm.

Live transmissions of all the celebrations will be televised on Xejk TV, on Radju Katidral and on the Gozo Cathedral Facebook page.