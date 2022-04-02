Holy Week celebrations in Fontana starts on April 10, Palm Sunday.

A penitential pilgrimage with the statue of Christ the Redeemer and the relic of the Holy Cross will take place along the streets of the parish on April 11, at 6.30pm. On Maundy Thursday, the celebration In Coena Domini will start at 6.30pm.

The Għaqda Armar Fontana is organising a floral display, while the Youth Commission is organising the traditional Mixegħla.

On Good Friday, the church will be open for adoration of the Eucharist until 3pm, followed by the celebration of the Passion of Christ. On Saturday, the solemn Easter Vigil will start at 8pm.

On Easter Sunday, a joyful celebration with the statue of the Risen Christ will take place after solemn Mass at 10.30am.