The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows tomorrow will kick-start Holy Week celebrations at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem.

Masses will be said at 6am, 6.30 and 11. The Way of the Cross will be held at 6.30pm, followed the celebration of Mass by Fr Ġwann Azzopardi, OFM, at 7pm.

On Palm Sunday, olive sprigs will be blessed near St Anthony centre at 8.15am, followed by a procession and solemn Mass led by Patri Alfred Sciberras OFM at 8.30am.

On Maundy Thursday, solemn Mass, including the Washing of the Feet, led by Fr Azzopardi, will start at 6pm. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose will be held at 9pm.

On Good Friday, the commemoration of the passion and death of Jesus Christ will start at 3pm. Fr Gabriel Micallef will lead the Adoration of the Cross.

On Easter Saturday, liturgical celebrations, led by Fr Stephen Magro, OFM, will start at 8pm, while Sunday Easter Mass will be led by Fr Azzopardi at 8.30am.